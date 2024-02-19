The International Court of Justice (ICJ) commences public hearings on Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) commenced its week-long public hearings on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and the ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip.

According to media reports, Palestine’s Foreign Minister, Riyad al-Maliki, demanded that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories come to a complete halt.

This comes after the 2022 request from the United Nations (UN) General Assembly for an advisory, or non-binding, opinion on the occupation in Palestine. More than 50 states will now present arguments before the ICJ in The Hague until 26 February.

Speaking on VOC’s DriveTime show earlier today, Lecturer at the University of South Africa (UNISA) at the Department of Jurisprudence Mametlwe Sebei said we are witnessing Israel displaying complete disregard for international law.

“We now have a global justice system and its institution, such as the ICJ, which has failed to protect the Palestinians for far too long, and institutions of Western imperialism that are abetting, aiding and inciting Israel and ensuring its impunity,” asserted Sebei. “Settler colonialist societies like the United States (US) backed the Zionists’ settler colonialism. Settler colonialists have the idea that there are people who are more civilized, and by those inferences alone, they have every right to evict major populations of their land,” explained Sebei.

He added that the displaced population is then replaced by their (Jewish) own population by virtue of the belief that those lands are better off with a “more civilized” nation.

However, Sebei highlighted the huge plot twist as the world witnesses an uprising against Israel and its aggression on a global scale.

“The overwhelming majority of people, including Jewish people across the world, stemming from countries with settler colonialists and genocide history, has demonstrated huge support for Palestine as they find colonialism in the 21st century repulsive,” reiterated Sebei.

