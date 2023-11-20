The investigation indicated that it was Israeli Apache helicopters that bombed revelers at the music concert on 7 October

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Resistance Movement, Hamas, held a press conference on Sunday regarding the results of investigations into the massacre the Israeli army committed against its people on 7 October.

The investigation indicated that it was Israeli Apache helicopters that bombed revelers at the music concert.

The results

“The charring of the bodies was a result of incendiary missiles from a Zionist aircraft,” said Hamas in a statement.

The movement further cited the inaccurate numbers noted by senior advisor, Mark Regev, who claimed that out of the 1,400 killed on 7 October, 200 bodies were Palestinians.

This festival, attended by about 4,000 settlers and foreigners, explained Hamas, took place with the knowledge of the Israeli occupation.

“This is especially noteworthy, given that the occupation police had approved extending the event until Saturday,” clarified Hamas. “All of this confirms, beyond any doubt, that the occupation, amid its security, intelligence, and military failures on 7 October, committed a massacre against those who attended the festival due to the confusion and chaos that prevailed among its leadership, security services, and defeated army,” stressed Hamas.

According to Hamas, the occupation also bombed “several settlers’ homes” based on the suspicion of captives being held there, thus increasing the number of settler casualties.

“The occupation aircraft took off and targeted many areas in the Gaza Strip from the early hours of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which directly targeted the army’s Gaza Brigade and its military bases,” explained Hamas.

The repercussions

“In addition to exposing the occupation’s narrative and lies regarding hospitals, the Nazi occupation army, after killing dozens of innocent children in cold blood as a result of cutting off water and electricity and preventing the entry of medicine and food, transformed the Rantisi Children’s Hospital, Al-Nasr Complex, and Al-Shifa Medical Complex into military bases.”

This is according to Hamas.

This comes after evacuating hundreds of patients in critical condition and expelling medical teams and thousands of displaced individuals by force of arms and tanks stationed in hospital courtyards.

“The occupation continues to deny the basic necessities of life to 2.3 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” added Hamas.

So far, the ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip has marked 45 consecutive days since October 7.

Photo: @QudsNen/X