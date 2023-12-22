The Israeli forces declared that one of Israel’s most elite forces, the Golani Brigade, was being pulled out of the Gaza Strip

Share this article

Kouthar Sambo

The Israeli forces declared yesterday that one of Israel’s most elite forces, the Golani Brigade, was being pulled out of the Gaza Strip.

This comes after the army recently claimed it has achieved ‘operational control’ in the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza. It is believed that Israel made the announcement to reduce the shock of the news that its most elite fighting force had been defeated.

Palestinian media said that the Golani Brigade was withdrawn from Gaza after 60 days of fighting in which it suffered heavy losses.

Military spokesperson for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, reported that they have managed to inflict heavy losses on the Israeli army in Gaza in recent days. According to Obeida, the Palestinian Resistance has destroyed fully or partially 720 Israeli military vehicles.

Furthermore, another media source said that the United States is disappointed with the “slow advancement of the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF)” in Gaza. It was previously believed that it would go ahead a longer distance throughout this period.

Photo: @PalestineChron/X