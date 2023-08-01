Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Israeli government is criticized for passing a sex crime law that allows Jews lesser punishment for rape. Meanwhile, Palestinians could receive almost double the punishment with the maximum punishment being 16 years.

Speaking on the Voice of the Cape’s (VOC) Drive Time show earlier, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign’s (PSC) Professor Usuf Chikte said this evokes memories of Apartheid South Africa in terms of the Immorality Act.

“This is direct discrimination against Palestinian men and a lack of protection under the law for Palestinian women. The law is framed within a terror framework and is directed against Palestinians,” added Chikte.

