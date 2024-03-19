The Israeli occupation forces conducts a brutal raid on Al-Shifa Hospital

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Palestinian media reported that the specialized surgeries department at Al-Shifa Hospital was ablaze on Monday following Israeli tanks shelling the hospital while besieging its compounds and demanding a complete evacuation.

The situation

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that approximately 30,000 people, including displaced civilians, wounded patients, and medical staff, are trapped inside the hospital as the shelling continues.

According to The Palestine Chronicle, Israeli Commander Yitzhar Hoffman, who is part of the elite Shaldag Unit and is responsible for the besiegement and storming of Al-Shifa Hospital in November 2023, has been killed.

This comes after Al-Qassam released a video depicting a resistance sniper executing the killing of Hoffman.

As Israeli aggression escalates at Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Palestinian media also confirmed that communication has been completely cut off on Monday following the attack by the Israeli occupation forces.

Hamas condemning the attacks

Furthermore, the Palestinian group Hamas has issued a statement acknowledging and condemning the Israeli attack on Al-Shifa Hospital.

“A new crime committed by the criminal Zionist occupation army this dawn in its aggression against the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City and the surrounding area by targeting the hospital buildings directly without indifference to the patients, medical crews and displaced sets,” expressed Hamas.

The failure of the international community and the United Nations to take measures against the occupation army was a green light to continue the “war of genocide” that it committed against our people, remarked Hamas, which is one of the pillars of the destruction of medical facilities in the sector.

“We call again on the International Committee of the Red Cross, the World Health Organization, and other international institutions concerned with the need to stand up to their responsibilities to protect the remaining medical facilities in the sector,” reiterated Hamas.

The Palestinian group further stressed the importance of continuing to document the crimes of the Israeli occupation against the medical sector, protected by the Geneva Conventions and International Humanitarian Law.

Photo: X/QudsNen