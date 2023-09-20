The Israeli occupation forces raided the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jenin overnight, killing five more Palestinians while injuring thirty others

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Following the data released by the Ministry of Health, the Israeli occupation forces raided the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jenin overnight, killing five more Palestinians and gravely injuring thirty others.

This comes after the bodies of three martyrs were pronounced dead on the scene, while the other two succumbed to severe injuries, resulting in their deaths.

The martyrs were identified by the ministry as Dhargham Muhammad Al-Akhras, 19, Rafat Omar Khamayseh, 22, Mahmoud Ali Saadi, 23, Mahmoud Khaled Ararawi, 24, Atta Yasser Atta Musa, 29, and Mahmoud Ali Saadi.

According to local reports, a huge occupying force barged into the camp and surrounded two homes with rocket-propelled grenades. The assault on the Palestinians also included the use of a drone. Meanwhile, Palestinian locals and the Israeli forces conducting the operation got into a confrontation. Some of the soldiers reportedly had minor wounds.

The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign’s (PSC) Usuf Chikte described the situation in Palestine as an “unprecedented emergency” needing urgent support.

“The Israeli occupation forces are using a combination of drone attacks and military raids which have killed at least five Palestinians, injured dozens of innocent unarmed refugees, and detained several civilians,” said Chikte.

This is an attempt to strike fear into the hearts of resistant Palestinian fighters, explained Chikten, through “Israeli state terror and settler violence.”

“As Israel conducts war crimes according to the Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem in the West Bank, through forced removals and population transfers of Palestinians from their native lands, on the Gazan border; the siege and blockade are intensified as Palestinians are trapped and attacked inside the concentration camp and denied the opportunity to travel to seek work,” reiterated Chikte.

