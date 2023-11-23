The justice system continues to fail us- CPF

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Following the release of an elderly couple in the Ottery area who allegedly sold drug infused sweets to children in the area, Chairperson of Community Police Forum (CPF) in the area Melvin Jonkers said this is a clear indication that the justice system is once again failing the people on the Cape Flats.

“The couple is well known in the area, and this is not the first time they have been arrested for selling or being in possession of drugs. The one thing that saddens us is the court ordered the couple to be released and all they belongings to be returned including the drugs, because of a technical error of some sort,” he said.

When questioned which schools were affected by the cannabis infused sweets, Jonkers said Steven Road Primary, Lotus River High school and Perivale Primary school were affected by the selling.

“The learners from the above schools started displaying sinister behavior which led to the school and the parents investigating the matter and they realised that it was the sweets that were sold to the children that affected them,” he added.

Jonkers said constant communication with the Grassy Park Station Commander at the South African Police Services (SAPS) is underway and he has been assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine why the couple were released after they were court red handed.

Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing confirmed that the couple were arrested last week after a tip-off that they were selling sweets to pupils in the area.

“This is a major problem in the precinct with many schools reporting that the children are reportedly high on drugs. This new trend sees the drug merchants running normal shops in the front of their homes and children can then purchase these drug-infused items and go completely undetected by their parents and teachers,” explained Laing.