Share this article

In honour of Youth Month in South Africa, VOC News paid homage to the dozens of Palestinian youth who were forced to assume the roles of adults after losing their parents in Israeli airstrikes.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Tuesday, an executive member of the Media Review Network, Dr Firoz Osman, commended the leadership of Palestinian youth amid the ongoing aggression in Gaza.

“The level of resilience is absolutely tremendous as it is the youth that has inspired the pushback against the oppression and racism that they are witnessing in Gaza,” proclaimed Osman.

Osman further cited the 16th of June when youth were at the helm in South Africa to fight against discrimination in the country.

“I am also reminded that the freedom we enjoy today is because of the youth that took the streets in the Soweto uprising in 1976 and inshallah (if God wills it), it will be the youth of Gaza that will lead to the freedom and liberation of Palestine,” remarked Osman.

He further highlighted the aim of the Israeli occupation which, according to him, is to “commit a genocide on the entire region.”

“They want Gaza to belong to them and they do not want the population of Palestine to be anywhere near Israel. This has been the game plan since the very inception of 1947,” asserted Osman.

“It is the youth that terrifies the Zionists because the Israeli Zionists’ future is impanelled at the moment.”

Furthermore, media reports depicted dozens of Israelis taking to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for failing to secure a hostage swap deal while also demanding the dismissal of the government.

“We must remember, the population of the Zionist entity agrees with the extermination of the Palestinians so Netanyahu is not the only one that should be removed, but the entire Zionist authority must be terminated,” stressed Osman.

Photo: Pexels