The local government urges long-distance public transport operators to get their vehicles in check for the oncoming Easter long weekend

By Kouthar Sambo

The local government has urged long-distance public transport operators to be part of Operation Exodus and get their vehicles in check for the oncoming Easter long weekend.

According to the City’s Mayco Member for Safety & Security, JP Smith, examiners have conducted vehicle safety checks on 327 buses, midibusses, minibusses, and trailers in the first six days of the operation.

“They will be at the Joe Gqabi, Bellville, and CBD public transport interchanges until Good Friday, so please get in the line for the safety of your passengers and other road users,” appealed Smith in a statement.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation cited the statistics with 26 fatal crashes on the Western Cape’s roads last Easter, resulting in 27 fatalities.

“If you’re in the long-distance transport industry, get your vehicles checked and ensure that your drivers are fit for the task. Our Traffic officials are also setting up vehicle checkpoints around the major public transport interchanges as part of Operation Exodus,” remarked Said Smith.

Photo: Supplied