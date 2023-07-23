The Manenberg community police forum will be handing over a petition today

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Manenberg community police forum signed and handed over a petition to the City of Cape Town to suspend load-shedding until crime in the area is brought to a halt.

The event took place at the corner of Jordaan Street at 14:00 today.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) was on board as well as other services. We secured the MEC for Safety and Security (Minister Reagan Allen) as the main speaker,” explained Deputy Chair for Manenberg Community Police Forum (CPF) Vanessa Adrianse.

Speaking on the Voice of the Cape’s (VOC) Sunday Live earlier today, Vanessa further elaborated that the community is “sick and tired” of the escalated violence.

“The event which took place earlier today speaks to the ongoing shootings in the area. We want to say that we will not stop until Manenberg becomes a safer community,” said Vanessa.

Among other violent incidents involving the murder of children, Vanessa went on to cite the recent murder of 14-year-old Naeema Marshall, who was shot cold-blooded for allegedly rejecting the advances of her killer.

The fact that youth have access to firearms explained Vanessa, is rather alarming and of huge concern.

“It cannot be normal where a 14-year-old has access to guns so easily. Today we went into Manenberg, saying we need this war to stop.” “Life for us in Manenberg is not normal, and people need to show up to support our plight on the matter,” added the chair of the CPF Pastor Vernon Versagie.

Photo: Minister Reagan Allen/Facebook