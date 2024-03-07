The matter of missing Joslin Smith to be heard in a Vredenberg court

Share this article

Western Cape police say the matter relating to six-year-old Joslin Smith who went missing in Saldanha Bay on February 19 will be heard in the Vredenberg Magistrate’s court on the West Coast today.

Despite this, the police cannot confirm, how many of the four people they were questioning will appear, or what they have been charged with.

The father of the missing child says he is hopeful for a breakthrough in the case.

“I just want the people that took my child to bring her back because how would they feel if their child just disappeared like that?”

Source: SABC News