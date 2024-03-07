Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

The matter of missing Joslin Smith to be heard in a Vredenberg court

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Western Cape police say the matter relating to six-year-old Joslin Smith who went missing in Saldanha Bay on February 19 will be heard in the Vredenberg Magistrate’s court on the West Coast today.

Despite this, the police cannot confirm, how many of the four people they were questioning will appear, or what they have been charged with.

The father of the missing child says he is hopeful for a breakthrough in the case.

“I just want the people that took my child to bring her back because how would they feel if their child just disappeared like that?”

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2024 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.