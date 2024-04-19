The Media Review Network (MRN) raises concerns about the systematic assault on South Africa’s foreign policy and sovereignty

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Media Review Network (MRN) has raised concerns about the systematic assault on South Africa’s foreign policy and sovereignty. This comes after the US politicians have warned the South African government against arresting SA Zionists serving in the Zionist Terror Forces.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time on Thursday, Executive Member of the Media Review Network Dr. Ahmed Haroon Jazbhay, said South Africa should not take this issue lightly.

“There is a well-coordinated attempt within the United States (US) Congress, to eventually penalise South Africa for standing on the side of justice, which is the Palestinians and taking Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” explained Jazbhay.

According to Jazbhay, the American-Israeli public affairs committee, which is the most powerful lobby in the US, is behind all of this.

If you provide bad publicity to its key constituency, which is the state of Israel, explained Jazbhay, you become a target for the “zionist lobby.”

“Their idea is to bring South Africa to the dictate of the Western world. They are implying that if South Africa does not come to order and follow their dictate, they will punish you. How will they punish us? Economically,” detailed Jazbhay.

He further cited the Director General, Zain Dangor of the Department of International Relations and Cooperations (DIRCO), who deemed the alleged threat as “unprocedural and unsubstantiated in nature.”

“This is why there is an assault on South Africa’s foreign policy and South Africa’s independence and sovereignty since the normal channels were not followed,” stressed Jazbhay.

Photo: MRN/X