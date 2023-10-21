The Ministry of Health said Israeli forces murdered 248 and injured 400 in the past 24 hours

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Exception of the fuel out of the aid coming to the Gaza Strip poses the Health services with “dangerous repercussions.”

This is according to a statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Dr.Ashraf al-Qudra. This comes as the blockage of humanitarian aid at the Rafah checkpoint grows tighter.

“Only 3% of the daily needs came through the Rafah checkpoint today,” said al-Qudra. “Israeli forces killed 248 and injured 400 in the past 24 hours. This includes 29 families. Israeli airstrikes targeted 550 families since the beginning of the Israeli aggression killing 3353 citizens and many civilians still under the rubble,” confirmed al-Qudra. The ministry further added that Israeli forces murdered 248 and injured 400 in the past 24 hours, including 29 families. “The total death toll of the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip rose to 4,385 deaths including 1756 children and 967 women, in addition to 13,561 injuries since the start of escalation on the morning of 7 October,” reiterated al-Qudra.

Furthermore, 70% of the victims are children, women, and elderly.

Photo:QudsNen/X