The MJCHT: “Halaal chicken was found in a fridge among non-halaal meat, and we do not promote this type of displaying of halaal meat”

By Kouthar Sambo

Following an image circulating regarding a single Halaal chicken located among unhalal (not kosher) meat, the Muslim Judicial Council Halaal Trust (MJCHT) has come forward to respond to the matter.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show on Tuesday, Chief Operations Officer of the MJCHT, Moulana Zakariyah Philander, explained the certification process.

“The supermarkets apply to us for certification, whether its a bakery, butcher, hot foods counter or open shelf or fridge. These are the categories in which we certify supermarkets. Other than this, we do not certify anything else in a supermarket unless it is something you will find on a shelf,” explained Philander. “Halaal chicken was found in a fridge among non-halaal meat, and we do not promote this type of displaying of halaal meat. This is why we certify fridges in stores, as those fridges are where you will find the halaal certificate displayed very boldly on that fridge,” clarified Philander.

In a situation where the meat is placed in a shopping basket, and a person changes their mind and places the meat among unhalaal meat, explained Philander, the store then understands that the meat would be considered contaminated and it has to be discarded.

“This is the protocol, and this is how it is written up between the MJCHT and stores. This unfortunate video that is making the rounds on social media is sending a message as if the MJCHT is promoting this type of thing. We do not promote this.” “If you go to any of the major suppliers, you will find there is either a Halaal fridge or there is not a Halaal fridge. You have the liberty of going to the management and inquiring about a Halaal fridge, and when you do, you will find our certificate there,” asserted Philander. Photo: MJCHT/Facebook