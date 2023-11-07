The Muslim Judicial Council and Al Quds Foundation SA hosted a meeting to discuss a Mass Protest

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“We work together on that which brings goodness and piety and do not work together on that which creates wrong and enmity.”

These were the liberating words of the Muslim Judicial Council’s (MJC) Second Deputy President Sheikh Riad Fataar, as discussions were underway at the Council’s offices in Athlone today.

The MJC, together with Al Quds Foundation (SA), hosted a special stakeholder meeting to unfold logistical and organisational details around a Mass Protest set to take place on 11 November from 12 pm until 2 pm.

The protest, which anticipates 200 000 people and 500 marshalls, will commence from Muir Street Mosque to the Provincial Parliament Wale Street.

“All the pickets and marches we had was a build-up towards this upcoming mass protest. We, therefore, call on our community, radio stations, NGOs, and unions to come out in their masses to support this one,” appealed coordinator of Al Quds Foundation (SA) Younis Allie. “What is happening in Palestine is a genocide and this is why the urgency and need must enable us to stand together. The Al Quds Foundation will use the existing base with fasting and other awareness campaigns, such as mobilizing with our Masaajid, to bring people out in their masses,” added Allie.

The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign’s (PSC) Usuf Chikte further added that the anticipated number of attendees is not far-fetched and can be achieved.

“We will overcome all organisational challenges to meet these expectations. If we do not get it now, we will try again until we succeed and until Palestine is free,” asserted Chikte.

Photo: VOCfm