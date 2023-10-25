The Muslim Judicial Council Halal Trust (MJCHT) has announced that it will be boycott all Israeli companies and products

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Muslim Judicial Council Halal Trust (MJCHT) has announced that it will be declining the certification of any goods and services emanating from Israel.

This comes after the MJCHT released a statement declaring its unwavering stance in support of the besieged Palestinians by committing itself to “ethical business practices.”

“As part of this commitment, the MJCHT declines the certification of any goods and services emanating from Israel,” confirmed the MJCHT in a statement.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show earlier today, the Director of the MJC Halaal Trust, Sheikh Achmat Sedick, said that its stance is very relevant to companies whom they may have had business relations with previously.

“Therefore, we call it ethical business practices, as far as the Halaal certifications go, when we entered with these businesses in that type of relationship,” explained Sedick. “Our declaration is such that if that company has any goods or services from Israel, we will then decline the Halaal certification of those groups. We also say that if it is an Israeli-based company within South Africa, with the holding company being in Israel, then we will also decline certification,” clarified Sedick.

Meanwhile, the human rights NGO Africa4Palestine welcomed the news regarding the MJCHT’s decision to boycott all Israeli companies and products.

The NGO added that the move will have “major” domestic and international implications, and will affect the financial and economic sphere.

“Muslims will not purchase a product that does not have a certificate from an authorised certification or compliance body (such as the MJCHT). Similarly, Muslims will also not eat at a restaurant that does not have a certificate from a compliance/certification body (such as the MJCHT),” said Africa4Palestine as it unraveled the potential implications.

Consequently, companies seek such certification before selling their products locally or exporting their goods to other countries, explained Africa4Palestine, especially those that fall under the Muslim majority.

The NGO further added that the decision follows MJCHT’s engagements and discussions with Africa4Palestine and Chief Mandla Mandela.

“We commend the body for the position that it has adopted after our consultations. The MJCHT decision should and will set an example for other such compliance and certification bodies. We call on all other halal certification bodies to adopt a similar position to that of the MJCHT,” Africa4Palestine proudly proclaimed.

Photo: MJCHT