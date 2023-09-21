Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) reported that the matter was settled outside of court following an interdict brought against it in the Western Cape High Court today.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show today, the MJC’s Sheikh Muhammad West confirmed that there was a mutual agreement reached.

West further breaks down the agreement and the way forward.

“Alghamdulila (all praise is due to God), a consensus was reached. Firstly, the court proceedings will stop, which means there is no court case. Secondly, the special Elections Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be convened on Saturday, 23 September 2023, for the election of all positions of the Executive Committee but not for the position of the President,” explained West.

The election of the President is to be determined, said West, and set by the MJC between 15 December 2023 and 15 January 2024.

“The President of MJC, Shaykh Irafaan Abrahams, is suspended from duty pending the outcome of the election of a new President. Further, a disciplinary process will be instituted, and is expected to be concluded before the said elections of a new President,” added West.

Photo: MJC