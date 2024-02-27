The National Consumer Commission calls on all peanut butter manufacturers to test products before they become available to consumers

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) urged all peanut butter manufacturers, including peanut butter-based products and products that contain peanuts, to test the products before they become accessible to consumers.

This comes after numerous retailers, including retail giant Woolworths, issued an immediate recall of its peanut butter ice cream brand, citing potential health risks.

The call follows tests indicating higher than legal levels of the naturally occurring aflatoxin – a poisonous substance produced by certain fungi, which can be found on commodities like peanuts, tree nuts, maize, and grains – and therefore poses dangers to human health.

Speaking to VOC News, NCC Spokesperson Phetho Ntaba said the call includes products that are already on the shelf and the products that will be distributed.

“Manufacturers must check the levels of aflatoxin and verify if those levels meet the requirements of aflatoxins set out in regulation of the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics, and Disinfectants Act,” declared Ntaba.

We have noticed a trend over the past few weeks, noted Ntaba, where the Commission received numerous recall notifications from their suppliers.

“It started with Pick ‘n Pay, where they recalled their 1 kg No Name Peanut Butter, its Eden brand, Whiskas, then it was Dischem recalling their house brand, and now it is Eat Naked Peanut Butter and Woolworths being the latest supplier to recall their product,” clarified Ntaba.

According to Ntaba, there may be an issue with peanut butter or with peanuts, which is why the Commission has called on manufacturers and distributors to test their products immediately.

She further outlined the objective of the Commission, which is to ensure that South African consumers are exposed to safe products as trust must be restored.

“We are bombarded by consumers with calls because they do not whether or not it is safe to consume certain products where peanut butter and peanut butter-based products are concerned.”

Where products are found to be unsafe, explained Ntaba, we are asking suppliers to recall those products, inform the South African consumers and regulators, and give us the certificates as requested.

“It is advisable not to consume the recalled products, and if you are unsure whether or not it is safe, please visit our website where we have listed and given the description of those products,” advised Ntaba.

Photo: National Consumer Commission (NCC)/Facebook