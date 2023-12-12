Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) activated its Melkbosstrand duty crew, and the local government’s water rescue network was activated, following a drowning report at Milnerton Lagoon Beach.

This comes after the residents heard shouts for help as two men were caught in rip currents when a local male came to the rescue.

“He was able to rescue both men to the beach where one man, age 25, collapsed unconscious and one man, age 30, appeared to be in a serious condition. They are both from Zimbabwe,” reported NSRI’s Craig Lambinon.

The 25-year-old man’s pulse stopped and he stopped breathing, detailed Lambinon, but lifeguards initiated CPR efforts.

“They were joined by paramedics who continued with advanced life support CPR on the 25-year-old man while also medically stabilising the 30-year-old man. After all efforts to resuscitate the 25-year-old, the man was declared deceased,” expressed Lambinon.

Lambinon further added that the body of the man has been taken into the care of Police and Government health Forensic Pathology Services.

“The 30-year-old man was transported to hospital by ER24 ambulance in a critical condition. Condolences are conveyed to family and friends of the deceased man,” proclaimed Lambinon.

