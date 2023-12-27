The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) cautions the public to swim at beaches with lifeguards

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

With the festive season underway, the public can enjoy soaking up the sun while exercising the necessary safety measures.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Wednesday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) reported a drowning at Klein Brak Beach in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape on Christmas morning.

“Sadly, a South African man drowned in Bantry Bay after his boat capsized, and a 66-year-old man drowned at Klein Brak Beach. We believe it was a drowning accident, although that is being investigated. Perhaps he had a medical condition while he was in the water,” detailed NSRI’s Spokesperson Craig Lambinon. “We appeal to the public to have a safety-first mindset when around water, and if you are out on a boat, wear your life jacket. Also, ensure you have the NSRI SafeTrx App and swim at beaches where lifeguards are present,” advised Lambinon.

Understandably, rip currents remain the greatest cause of drowning around the coastline, explained Lambinon, and on inland water such as rivers, lakes, dams, and even your pool at home where drowning accidents can also happen.

“If you go out to swim at the beach with your family over the next few days, be aware of the fact that you have your full moon spring tides, which can peak today. Your high tides will be higher than normal, and low tides will be lower than normal with stronger than normal rip currents,” added Lambinon.

Beaches with lifeguards are always safer, as they are looking out for your safety and where rip currents are forming, said Lambinon. He further added that alcohol on the beach dims the senses.

“They will take longer to get themselves out of difficult situations in the water, but at the same time, alcohol can hinder other beachgoers and spoil a good time,” reiterated Lambinon.

Photo: NSRI/Facebook