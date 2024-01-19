The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) duty crew in Gordons Bay duty responds to a male appearing to be in difficulty at Rooi Els

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) duty crew in Gordons Bay duty was alerted about a male on a stand-up paddle board (SUP) appearing to be drifting out to sea and in difficulty at Rooi Els.

“It became unquestionably clear that he was making no progress trying to get back to shore against winds that were rapidly increasing in strength, and the casualty was lying down, on his board, and being swept out to sea by winds and sea currents,” confirmed NSR’s Craig Lambinon.

The NSRI coast watchers-maintained sight of the man but soon lost sight of the shoreline.

A search was commenced by various emergency and coastal bodies, of which NSRI Kleinmond duty crew were also activated.

“Communication had been established with the casualty by cellphone, but the cell signal was intermittent. The NSRI Kleinmond rescue vehicle, arriving at a higher elevation, got sight of the man and this reinforced the speed and track of the casualties’ drift,” explained Lambinon. “He was pretty far out to sea and most likely nearing the currents that would sweep him towards Cape Point.”

The NSRI rescue craft arrived in the area where a search pattern, calculated by NSRI controllers, commenced.

NSRI Simonstown duty crew and Cape Town Helicopters, with pilot Schalk Boonzaaier, were activated to join in on the search, clarified Lmbinon.

“The man was located on his SUP approximately 05h40 nautical miles from Rooi Els. The sweeping line search operation was successful, though, we found him a bit further out to sea than what we had initially anticipated,” revealed Lambinon. “The 50-year-old Goodwood man was relieved at being rescued.

He reported that as he was swept further out to sea, causing him at one stage to fall off his board, but he managed to recover onto his board,” detailed Lambinon.

Furthermore, the man was brought to the Rooi Els slipway in good spirits, where he was reunited with concerned but relieved family and friends.

Photo: NSRI/Facebook