The National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) has warned of a heat wave in the Western and Northern Cape

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) Craig Lambinon has warned of a heat wave in the Western and Northern Cape.

This comes after the Southern Weather Services forecasted a heat wave from 10 am today until 10 pm tomorrow, 15 November.

“Temperatures exceeding 30ºC up to 40ºC will affect the Northern and Western Cape, coinciding with the new moon spring tide that peaked yesterday, the Spring tide affects the entire coastline towards the coming weekend,” said Lambinon.

Lambinon further urged public members to follow the South African Weather Services Weather advisory.

“NSRI is appealing to coastline inland bathers, boaters, paddlers, sail boarders and surfers, who intend to cool off in coastal waters, inland rivers, lakes dams and any body of water, to be cautious and adopt a safety-first mindset,” appealed Lambinon. “Do not venture too deep into the water and be aware of strong rip currents. Children should be protected by responsible adults watching over children when they are around or near water,” Lambinon strongly advised.

Photo: Supplied