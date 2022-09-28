Share this article

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) applications open today.This was announced by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande yesterday. He says the applications are opening sooner to give prospective applicants more time to submit supporting documents.

This year marks 30 years since the tertiary education financing scheme was introduced.

Nzimande said for the current academic year, the scheme was allocated a budget of R43 billion: “The impact of Nsfas will be felt for decades to come because what this means is that those who succeed are actually breaking generational poverty in their families.”

He added the Nsfas application tool was simplified to make the process easier.

“[We are] using WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and in addition to that, using other methods. The application process itself has been simplified and the questions asked are easier to understand by the public.”

Photo Twitter @myNSFAS