The national voter registration has kicked off

By Kouthar Sambo

The national voter registration kicked off yesterday as many people are heading to various registration centers to ensure that their details are accurate and that they will be able to mark their X when President Cyril Ramaphosa announces the date for elections.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show this morning, Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse said they had two voting stations in Marikana that have not opened but are engaging with the community.

Hendricksefurthergave an update on Saturday’s day one of the voter registration weekend.

“We had a fairly good turnout as all stations were open and operating and we have just over 80 000 registration transactions, meaning there were 81 000 people who came to our voting stations across the province, either to register the first time or re-register,” explained Hendrickse. “Once we finish up today, we will be able to crunch the final numbers and provide a better breakdown in terms of demographics,” reiterated Hendrickse.

Hendricksefurther noted that we should not forget about online registration as the above-mentioned numbers exclude online registrations.

It is too early to give a breakdown of new voters, said Hendrickse, but the majority of people that were at the voting stations “were re-registrations.”

“Our voting stations will be open from 8 am until 5 pm today. The voter simply needs to bring either their ID (green book/card) or temporary ID for those who have their IDs and are waiting on Home Affairs to issue their new IDs. The process is paperless as we use a tablet device to enter your details,” added Hendricks.

