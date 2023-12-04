Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Member of Hamas Political Bureau Dr. Basim Naim highlighted some figures that revealed the degree of destruction in Gaza during his speech at the Global Convention of Solidarity with Palestine in South Africa.

The latest numbers

According to Hamas, approximately 35,000 tons of explosives were dropped on Gaza, which is equivalent to several nuclear bombs.

“The occupation army demolished 300,000 housing units, including 50,000 destroyed completely, and 250,000 units partially demolished. We must remember we are winter season and how the displaced will suffer through it,” outlined Hamas in a statement.

Over 1,000 Palestinian families have been wiped off the civil registry, said Hamas, which are three generations lost with some families losing 150 martyrs in a single strike.

“The occupation targeted and destroyed hospitals and health centers, rendering 26 hospitals and 55 health centers completely out of service.” “They targeted 56 ambulances, killing 207 doctors, nurses, and paramedics. They arrested several medical individuals, including Dr. Mohammed Abu Salimah, the general director of Shifa Medical Complex,” proclaimed Hamas.

The movement further elaborated that the number of martyrs is around 20,000, including over 6,150 children and over 4,000 women.

“Approximately 6,500 remain missing, either under the rubble or with an unknown fate, among them more than 4,700 children and women,” said Hamas.

As aggression persists in the Gaza Strip, the enclave has been without electricity for over 55 days.

“And with the fuel blockade, the world faces an impending environmental, humanitarian, and health catastrophe in Gaza,” warned Hamas.

The urgent resolution

Cease the aggression, and open the crossings to allow humanitarian aid, including fuel into Gaza, appealed Hamas.

“Gaza requires the daily entry of 1,000 trucks of urgent aid and supplies. Additionally, Gaza needs a million liters of fuel daily (1,000,000 liters of fuel daily),” added Hamas.

The movement further maintained the urgent need for “humanitarian solutions” such as shelter over a quarter-million families (250,000 families) who have been displaced and affected by the destruction.

“Rebuild and rehabilitate hospitals, especially in the north. Also, provide equipped field hospitals with medical devices to attempt to save tens of thousands of wounded and ill individuals who have suffered during the war on Gaza,” reiterated Hamas.

Dozens of displaced families have inspected the debris of their destroyed homes with their bare hands in the hope of locating their loved ones under the rubble.

Hamas further appealed for the entry of hundreds of heavy equipment and machinery for the Civil Defense to enable the retrieval of hundreds of martyred bodies and to remove the debris from their homes, schools, and hospitals destroyed by the Israeli forces.

Defending the narrative

“We urge all journalists, media personnel, free supporters, and various media institutions worldwide to come to Gaza to document Zionist war crimes. Continue defending the Palestinian narrative and challenging Zionist myths and lies,” expressed Hamas.

The world should continue demonstrating and being on the streets to pressure governments and the international community to change their stance, urged the movement, so Israel may learn to respect international law as opposed to acting as a rogue state above the law.

“Boycott the occupation state and its activities not only on a political level but also economically, academically, and culturally. Why don’t unions act to prevent ships from docking in ports? Why don’t universities prohibit any activities with the Zionist entity?” challenged Hamas.

The end goal

“We must continue the journey to end the occupation and establish a Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem and ensure the return of refugees to their homes,” concluded Hamas.

The movement further expressed gratitude for those organizing the event and ensuring that solidarity with Palestine is maintained throughout the world.

Photo: X/@QudsNen