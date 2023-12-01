Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“We express our denouncement of the invitation extended to the President of the Zionist entity, President Isaac Herzog, to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 hosted in the United Arab Emirates.”

This is according to the Resistance Movement Hamas.

This invitation, which was extended by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Israel’s figurehead, comes amid a backdrop of a collapsed pause in aggression in the Gaza Strip, subjecting Palestinians to daily attacks once again.

The UAE will be serving as a host country, and the event is set to take place from 30 November to 12 December (2023).

“Concurrent with the unfolding of the climate conference, the Zionist eliminatory war has resulted in extensive devastation in Gaza, targeting residential neighbourhoods, medical facilities, mosques, churches, universities, schools, and notably, the United Nations Headquarters in Gaza (the designated event organizer),” detailed Hamas.

The movement further appealed for the UAE to reject this invitation, irrespective of the conference’s nature.

“The onus lies upon the international community and the United Nations to account for offering this chance to this criminal, a figure involved in enforcing and justifying the killing of the civilians in Gaza,” asserted Hamas.

Rather than affording Herzog a platform, explained Hamas, there is a political and moral imperative to boycott him and hold not only him but also other leaders supporting the Israeli narrative accountable.

Furthermore, the Iranian Agency reported that the Iranian President will not participate in the event in protest against the presence of the Israeli occupation president.

Photo: X/@QudsNen