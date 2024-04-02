The Palestinian resistance group Hamas expresses its condemnation after Israel passes a law that bans Al Jazeera journalists

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas expressed its condemnation of the law that was passed by Israeli lawmakers on Monday.

This comes after Israel passed a law that puts a ban on Al Jazeera, therefore allowing the government to end all Al Jazeera broadcasting in Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the Knesset on Monday, the country’s legislative body, to pass a bill known as the “Al Jazeera Law” that bans Al Jazeera and other foreign news networks should they pose a “security risk.”

According to media reports, Netanyahu has promised to “immediately act to close Al Jazeera” once the law has been passed. The law passed its final reading by a 70-10 vote today.

“Netanyahu confirmed his intention to move to close the channel after its pioneering role and professional coverage of the details of the war of annihilation waged by the terrorist occupation against our Palestinian people,” proclaimed the resistance in a statement. “It clearly reveals the true face of this fascist occupation, which desperately seeks to obscure the truth of its heinous crimes, which shame humanity, and which the whole world witnessed through the screens of Al Jazeera and the free media,” asserted Hamas.

This retaliatory decision comes as a culmination of the campaigns of restrictions and blockades on journalists and journalistic work, remarked Hamas, and the occupation’s crimes and violations against journalists.

“This is an attempt to deter journalists from performing their humanitarian and professional mission to the point that 138 journalists have risen to the occasion as martyrs during this brutal war, along with hundreds of the injured, and on top of these victims: Al Jazeera journalists and employees,” expressed Hamas.

The resistance further called on international human rights and journalistic institutions to “condemn the Zionist intentions towards Al Jazeera.”

“We also call on the international community to work seriously to force the occupation to stop its crimes and its deliberate targeting. Journalists, and stop the blatant violation of international law against them,” stressed Hamas.

Photo: Al Jazeera/X