The Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, welcomes the UN Security Council’s call for an immediate ceasefire

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, welcomed the United Nations (UN) Security Council’s call for an immediate ceasefire. However, the group stressed the importance of a permanent ceasefire so the Israeli forces can cease all occupation in the Gaza Strip so displaced Palestinians can return and rebuild their homes in Gaza.

This comes after 14 council members voted for the resolution, comprising an immediate ceasefire while the United States abstained, marking a departure from its previous stance of shielding Israel during the nearly six-month-old Israeli aggression.

“We also affirm our readiness to engage in an immediate prisoner exchange process that leads to the release of prisoners on both sides. We stress the importance of the freedom of movement of Palestinian citizens and the access to all humanitarian needs to all residents, in all areas of the Gaza Strip, including heavy equipment to remove rubble, so that we can bury our martyrs who have remained under the rubble for months,” asserted Hamas in a statement.

Hamas called on the Security Council to pressure the occupation to adhere to the ceasefire, said the group, and stop the aggression in Gaza leveled against innocent civilians in Palestine.

“Hamas affirms the right of our Palestinian people to establish their independent, sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, and the right of return and self-determination, in accordance with international resolutions and international law,” proclaimed the group. “We appreciate the efforts of the brothers in Algeria and all the countries in the Security Council that support our people and are working to stop the aggression and war of annihilation,” reiterated Hamas.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled the Israeli delegation’s visit to Washington following the United States (US) failure to veto the Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan.

Furthermore, Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir responded to the move by labeling the Security Council’s decision as “anti-Semitic” and therefore “encourages Hamas.”

Photo: X/QudsNen