The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas breaks down the latest numbers on healthcare facilities in Gaza

By Kouthar Sambo

Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas cited the killing of 326 medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and first-aid providers while 236 others remain injured by the Israeli occupation army.

According to the resistance, the Israeli occupation forces arrested more than 100 personnel of the medical staff. This comes as the staff were kidnapped from hospitals while on duty, including the directors of the three hospitals: Al-Shifa Hospital, the Indonesia Hospital, and the Al-Awda Hospital.

The latest numbers on healthcare facilities

Currently, 30 hospitals are completely out of service, reported Hamas, and 53 health care centers stopped providing services under the Israeli aggression.

Meanwhile, 121 ambulances were directly hit and destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, leaving over 6,000 injured people in Gaza in need of completing their medical treatment abroad due to Gaza not being conducive for proper treatment for their cases.

A shortage of medical care

“There is a severe shortage in all items of medicines and medical disposables, leaving 4.800 patients in need of health care services every day, and 1.043 patients in need of urgent dialysis. Around 50.000 pregnant women are in need of health follow-up and other related health care services,” confirmed the resistance. “The health care to nearly 10.000 cancer patients in Gaza is disrupted under the Israeli aggression and deliberate targeting of hospitals. Some 150.000 patients of chronic diseases require regular health follow-up and medicines that are now unavailable due to disruption of work of Gaza hospitals under the Israeli aggression,” detailed Hamas.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, Dr. Ahmad Muhanna, December 19 marked the raid of the Al-Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, which was turned into a military barracks.

Attacks on journalists and press offices

So far, 109 journalists have been killed by the Israeli airstrikes across Gaza.

“This left 80 others wounded while at least two journalists were arrested by the Israeli occupation army. More than 167 media and press offices in Gaza sustained damage by the Israeli occupation army,” clarified Hamas.

Furthermore, Israel’s military targeted a group of journalists near the Al Mawasi safe area yesterday, resulting in the death of journalist Hamza Dahdouh, the son of Al Jazeera’s chief journalist Wael al Dahdouh, along with journalist Mustafa Thuraya.

