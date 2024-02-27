The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas expresses their condolences for the death of the American soldier Aaron Bushnell

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas expressed their condolences for the death of the American soldier Aaron Bushnell and declared full solidarity with the loved ones of the soldier. The movement further held United States (US) President Joe Biden’s administration responsible for his death.

“We express our heartfelt condolences and full solidarity with the family and friends of the American pilot Aaron Bushnell, who immortalized his name as a defender of human values and the plight of the Palestinian people, who are oppressed by the American administration and its unjust policies,” said Hamas in a statement. “The Biden administration bears full responsibility for the death of Bushnell due to its policies that support the Zionist entity in its genocide war against our Palestinian people,” added Hamas.

The movement further cited the death of the American activist Rachel Corrie, who was crushed by an Israeli bulldozer in Rafah in 2003.

“Bushnell sacrificed his life to pressure his government to prevent the criminal Zionist army from attacking and committing massacres and violations there,” reiterated Hamas.

His last words before setting himself alight in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, were “Free Palestine”.

“I will no longer be complicit in genocide. I’m about to engage in an extreme act of protest, but compared to what people are experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonisers, it’s not extreme at all,” said Bushnell while preparing himself for what is to come.

