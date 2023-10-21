Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) hosted a mass virtual meeting today from 10 am until 12 pm . The objective of the meeting is to call for the national shutdown scheduled for 28th October.

Speaking to VOC news, PSC’s Abeedah Adams, gave a breakdown of the outcomes of the meeting.

“We discussed how we are going to observe and support the national day of action next week, Saturday (28th October). We were amazed at the support and welcomed all the people who joined us in our online meeting. We also appreciate the commitment and enthusiasm to highlight what is happening in Palestine,” said Adams.

However, as South Africans, explained Adams, we should know from our very own “painful history” that we must support the people of Palestine.

“We had a very successful meeting, and we have identified that there are some key organisations that we need to meet with and consult with, and talk about how we are going to plan and execute the shutdown,” added Adams.

According to Adams, numerous actions will be unfolding within this week, up to the 28th of October.

“The actions will be disruptive by nature because it will no longer be business as usual. We also want to put to terms the Zionists as usual, as they seem to be having a very comfortable life, and they need to understand they are not welcome here,” asserted Adams.

