The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) takes a stand against the ongoing attacks in Jenin

By Kouthar Sambo

Following the ongoing recent attacks on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, a vigil for Jenin was organized by the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) in Promenade, Sea Point, yesterday.

The aim was to commemorate the cold-blooded genocide committed by the Israeli occupation forces who continue to launch airstrikes on innocent Palestinians.

PSC’s Usuf Chikte said the attacks are highly relatable as the youth in Jenin take a stand against the injustices in the same way South African youth took a stand during the Apartheid era – specifically June the 16th marking the Soweto uprising.

“We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians in their revolt against the despotic rule and tyranny of Apartheid Israel. The vigil is emblematic of the ongoing Nakba (catastrophic) and genocide of Palestinians at the hands of Apartheid Israel,” said Chikte.

He went on to cite the South African Zionist Federation as an “extreme anti-Palestinian racist network” enabling the crimes against humanity supporting the onslaught against defenceless Palestinians.

“The South African government must declare that the Apartheid Israel ambassador in Pretoria is a persona non grata and must break off diplomatic and all other relations with Israel,” added Chikte.

Photo: Supplied