‘The pit bull’s greatest enemy is misinformation’: Pit Bull Federation

Calls to ban pit bull dogs have been mounting after the fatal mauling of an eight-year-old child playing in the yard at his home in Mangaung in the Free State last weekend.

Spokesperson for the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa, Lins Rautenbach, said many people were misinformed about the breed and this had consequences for society, as had been seen with recent maulings.

“They are a hard-work breed. To own them is a big responsibility and commitment.

“The American Pit Bull Terrier in its modern format was developed for one thing only and that was dog-fighting. They are a fighting breed, it is what they are,” she said.