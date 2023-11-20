The power of pro-Palestine protests in the British Isles

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

The pro-Palestinian protests have occurred all over the world, from the Mother City to the streets of Athens. To detractors, the protest action is nothing more than an annoyance; however, the effect of the protest action cannot be ignored, especially in the United Kingdom.

Weeks ago, the streets of London were swamped with the presence of close to a million individuals carrying the Palestinian flag and chanting the words of freedom for the Palestinian populace in the wake of Israeli carpet bombings.

Speaking on Sunday Live, Prof. Kamel Hawwash, Chair of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign in the United Kingdom, argues that there is a significant disparity between the will of the populace and the political elite.

“There’s a difference in many countries, particularly here in the United Kingdom, between what people want and what the Government decides. You would have thought that when a million people or up to a million people march on the streets of London that a government in a democratic country would take heed,” said Prof. Hawwash.

This disparity has been apparent in the rhetoric of Downing Street, wherein the Prime Minister has echoed sentiments of solidarity with the Israeli regime. While these statements have largely been contested, with the controversial statements of the former House Secretary resulting in her sacking, what is clear is that the British Government has always had a proud relationship with Israel, stretching back to its existence.

“I will remind people that in 2017, the centenary of the Balfour Declaration was celebrated by Britain. They invited Benjamin Netanyahu here, and then British Prime Minister Theresa May said that Britain was proud of the creation of Israel,” says the professor.

This pride in the creation of Israel and the British role in its creation continues to be regurgitated by the British Government, culminating in the words of Suella Braverman in the Times, which subsequently led to her sacking earlier this week. Prof. Hawwash takes pride in the fact that his organisation was one of many that pressured Downing Street to relieve the former House Secretary of her duties, but also furthers that the protests have created change, though it is slight at best.

For Professor Hawwash, this becomes more obvious when one evaluates the King’s Speech and the proposed amendments to it, stating:

“There was an amendment put down [to the King’s Speech] by the Scottish National Party (SNP) calling for a ceasefire. What happened was that the Conservatives voted against it. In the Labour Party, there was quite a change, quite a split, in that 56 members of the Labour Party voted with this amendment put by the Scottish National Party. Which the leader of Labour responded to by, certainly in the case of front bench people, that they had to resign, but that’s a badge of honour for them because they stand on the right side of history.”

The power of protest action then becomes clear as it not only pressurises governments, as in the case of the United Kingdom, but also educates the average citizen to question what they are being told. For the Chair of the PSC, this impingement on the minds of the average citizen has become most clear.

“People do not believe the lies coming out of Tel Aviv. They lied on day one when they said 40 babies had been decapitated. They asked Biden to regurgitate that, and he did, but his team had to put out a correction because there were no 40 babies decapitated, and that throws doubt on October 7th. But, whatever happened, it does not justify the sheer criminality and barbarism of what Israel is heaping on Gaza now. People without food, without water, without fuel, and for the last few days,” said the pro-Palestine activist.