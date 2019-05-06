The powerful benefits of fasting

By Tauhierah Salie

As around 1.5 billion Muslims across the globe prepare to sacrifice food and other pleasures for the Holy month of Ramadaan, several studies have also pointed out that fasting is necessary for overall health and longevity. While abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours, ignoring the hunger pangs and fighting the urge to be your hangry self seems like a daunting task to many, what many people don’t know is that intermittent fasting is becoming one of the world most popular diet trends.

To Muslims, fasting acts as a means to increase piety, patience and self-restraint, and is one of the Five Pillars that form the foundation Islam. It is obligatory for all those who of age and not physically/medically restricted to practice abstinence-not only from food and drink- but also worldly pleasures such as lustful desires and all forms of negativity like arguing, swearing and gossiping.

In chapter 2 verse 183 the Quran says, “O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those who were before you, in order that you may learn taqwa (piety)”.

LONGEVITY

Many dietary plans and health experts have highlighted that fasting-intermittently creates an automatic “detox” and promotes longevity. The concept of longevity stems from “rebooting” the immune system. A study conducted by the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles’s Dr. Valter Longo and colleagues, found that fasting period between 2-4 days, clears out old immune cells and regenerating new ones. This process protects against cell damage caused by factors such as aging and chemotherapy.

WEIGHT LOSS

While most diets focus extensively on calorie intake and exercise plans, your bodies instinctual processes can be activated and help you live longer!

Although not eating may seem like a sure-fire way to lose weight, it usually has the opposite effect because your calorie intake decreases and people tend to binge eat. Short-term fasting has been proven to boost metabolism by increasing levels of the neurotransmitter norepinephrine, which enhances weight loss.

One review by Healthline showed that whole-day fasting could reduce body weight by up to 9% and significantly decrease body fat over 12–24 weeks (18).

DIABETES AND CHOLESTEROL

If you suffer from diabetes or low blood sugar, fasting can lead to spikes and crashes in your blood sugar levels, which could be dangerous. It is therefore best to talk to your doctor first. However, Medical News Today further reported in June of 2014 that periodic fasting – defined in the study as 1 day of water-only fasting a week – may reduce the risk of diabetes among people at high risk for the condition.

According to Dr. Michael Mosley, author of The Fast Diet books, studies of intermittent fasting also show improvements in blood pressure, cholesterol levels and also in insulin sensitivity.

INFLAMMATION

While acute inflammation is a normal immune process used to help fight off infections, chronic inflammation can have serious consequences for your health. Research collected by health website “Healthline” shows that inflammation may be involved in the development of chronic conditions, such as heart disease, cancer and rheumatoid arthritis. “Studies have found that fasting can help decrease levels of inflammation and help promote better health.”

HEART DISEASE

Healthline stated that heart disease accounts for an estimated 31.5% of deaths globally. According to several studies, incorporating fasting into your routine- as recommended in Islam- has found that may be especially beneficial when it comes to heart health. This accomplished by decreasing blood pressure, as well as levels of blood triglycerides, total cholesterol and “bad” LDL cholesterol.

BRAIN HEALTH

Fasting is also very healthy for the brain, although these studies have only been conducted on animals- the core processes are similar in nature. Fasting promotes brain health by increasing the generation of nerve cells which help enhance cognitive function. Because fasting may also help relieve inflammation as explained before, it possesses the potential to prevent neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s.

GROWTH

Fasting can also naturally increase the Human Growth Hormone or HGH levels. This is a type of protein hormone that is central is involved in growth, metabolism, weight loss and muscle strength

Verse 2:184 in the Quran also ends with the statement that “for to fast is to do good unto yourselves – if you but knew it.”

Astonishingly, yet unsurprising, more and more studies are revealing that fasting is not just recommended for Muslims but for all mankind.

STRESS

Stress is mostly caused by your body’s response to stimulus, internally and externally. In today’s life stress comes with -every-territory! So to be able to combat it is vital. Physically, stress in the body is caused by “free radicals” which are unstable and reactive molecules. Essentially, these react with other molecules and change the dynamics in the body. Regularly eating, feeds these cells and keeps them moving but, by limiting intake of food, you force them into “survival mode” and they have to function by getting energy from other sources.

This process then helps the body itself rid the “bad” less useful cells and replace them with stronger ones. This in turn, maintains a chemical balance in your cells and your body, making your body more equipped to dealing with stress.

