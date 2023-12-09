The pro-Palestine community is up in arms after an image depicting a pro-Israeli group convenes at the V&A Water Front

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The pro-Palestine community has been up in arms following an image that has been making the rounds on social media of what seems to be a small picket of approximately ten pro-Israeli individuals.

The Israel supporters were seen convening earlier this morning in front of Cape Union Mart at the V&A Water Front.

“South Africa cannot be a comfortable place for people who proclaim support for any Apartheid regime. We wonder at how South Africans could support and give fire to this monstrous thing that we are still trying to clean our land and ourselves from,” expressed the Cape Youth Collective’s (CAYCO) Zaghrah Benjamin.

Benjamin was on the ground as a protester at the V&A Water Front engaging in a pro-Palestine picket to voice their dissatisfaction with the ongoing tension in the Gaza Strip.

“Today we protested outside of Cape Union Mart because their executive chairperson Philip Krawitz funds the Israeli army in the name of humanitarian aid,” Benjamin told VOC News. “We will continue our boycott for those who fund and support Israeli Apartheid and Zionism. We will not stop,” Benjamin adamantly added.

Furthermore, the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign’s (PSC) Usuf Chikte emphasized the need to boycott Cape Union Mart due to its strong ties with Israel. Chikte also strongly condemned the pro-Israeli individuals who proudly stood with their Israeli flag.

“We have launched protests outside Cape Union Mart stores at the Water Front, Access Park, Cavendish, and Canal Walk. The owners aid and abet the genocide of our besieged Palestinians. In some cases at our peaceful protests, security forces tried to block our protests,” detailed Chikte. “Some Zionists were carrying Israeli flags, calling for the killing of Palestinians right here at the Water Front. They do so with impunity in the police presence,” reiterated Chikte.

