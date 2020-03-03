The Property Show: 21 – 22 March

Share this article

















The Property Show, organised by Private Property, is the ideal platform for anyone looking to further their property journey whether it’s buying, selling, renting or investing.

The show brings together the biggest real estate brands under one roof including financial service providers, estate agents, developers, conveyancers and additional services. Our educational theatres are packed with practical property advice and knowledge to help educate thousands of visitors.

What’s up next?

CAPE TOWN: 21 – 22 MARCH 2020, CTICC

A 2 day program packed with 50+ talks by 24 property experts, across our 4 theatres. The educational and inspiring talks will cover everything from getting started in property to how technology will change the industry in the future.

Ticket link https://thepropertyshow.co.za/property-show-tickets/

Free ticket link for 200x tickets: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/95932-the-property-show-cape-town-2020/#/tickets?discountCode=VOCFM

