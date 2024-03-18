The PSF: “It is clear that what Israel is doing is wrong, and these people (the University of Cape Town) are supporting Israel”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“It is clear that what Israel is doing is wrong, and these people (the University of Cape Town) are supporting Israel, given that the South African government took Israel to court for its war crimes.”

This is according to UCT Palestinian Solidarity Forum (PSF) Chairperson Anwar Adams.

This remark follows an image of an “Israeli Charter” that has made the rounds on social media, therefore garnering condemnation as the charter depicted the Palestinian resistance group Hamas as “terrorists.”

Adams told VOC News that UCT’s yearly Israeli Apartheid Week, which takes place on the campus, allows students for and against Israel to air their views.

However, this time is a little different as students against Israel will not be deliberating with those who are pro-Israeli, said Adams, since UCT’s Senate voted in favour of Israel. This follows the recent voting on three motions regarding the ongoing aggression in Gaza and its students advocating for a full academic boycott.

Adams described the motion as being “failed” since 60 votes were in favour and 75 votes were against this motion to boycott Israeli institutions and academic collaboration between UCT and the state of Israel.

“When we have the Israeli Apartheid week, then the Jewish group of students also has an event opposing us who supports Palestine, and UCT expects us to sit down with them and discuss logistics and security,” explained Adams. “But we will not sit down with them because the message is clear on who UCT supports. The pro-Israeli students put up a banner, and it appears to be alleged Islamaphobia – that is a big problem to us,” reiterated Adams.

This is not a Hamas versus Israel problem, said Adams, this is an “ongoing genocide.”

Photo: Supplied