The Psychological Impact of the Release of the Station Strangler: A Clinical Perspective

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The imminent release of Norman ‘Afzal’ Simons, the man accused of being the ‘Station Strangler’, has ignited a wave of concern and fear in the Cape Flats community. Nearly 30 years after his arrest, Simons will be subjected to stringent parole conditions when he is released on Thursday, 20th July 2023. Clinical psychologist, Mark de la Rey from Netcare Akeso Kenilworth shed light on the potential psychological ramifications of this news, particularly on those who were left severely traumatised by his actions and the broader community.

For those who survived the Station Strangler’s attacks or lost loved ones to his heinous crimes, the news of his release is nothing short of terrifying. “Fear is a dominant emotion that emerges when confronting the possibility of encountering a once-violent perpetrator. The fear stems from concerns about personal safety and the potential risk to family members and survivors who might still be haunted by the trauma they endured,” said de la Rey.

De la Rey stated that dealing with trauma is often a complex and elusive process. Some survivors may have been masking their pain or suppressing it in an attempt to carry on with their daily lives. However, upon closer examination, many may exhibit symptoms of trauma, such as intrusive thoughts, distressing memories, and emotional upheaval that can disrupt their daily lives.

He further revealed that flashbacks are a common response among those who have experienced severe trauma. These involuntary and vivid recollections of past events can trigger intense emotional distress. In an effort to cope with their pain, some survivors may turn to substances like alcohol or drugs, or even resort to prescription medication. This behaviour might mistakenly be perceived as mere addiction, but in reality, it can be a manifestation of an underlying psychological disorder like Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

De la Rey affirmed that the fear felt by the communities are valid. “The prospect of individuals with a history of serious crimes reoffending after their release. While not every person will re-offend, the fear in society arises from the absence of guarantees regarding rehabilitation outcomes. Good rehabilitation programs should be backed by evidence that proves people can change their mindset and behaviour patterns,” commented de la Rey.

He suggested that for those impacted by the Station Strangler’s actions, dealing with trauma necessitates professional assistance. Speaking to a psychologist, psychiatrist, or mental health worker can provide the necessary support and guidance in navigating through the overwhelming emotions and thoughts that arise from traumatic experiences. The release of the man dubbed the Station Strangler, Norman ‘Afzal’ Simons, raises profound concerns about the psychological well-being of those affected by his crimes and the community at large.

De la Rey emphasized the importance of acknowledging and addressing the fear and trauma that the news might trigger. Effective rehabilitation programs, rooted in evidence-based practices, are essential to instil hope in a safer future and the potential for positive change. To heal and move forward, survivors and their families are encouraged to seek professional help from mental health experts who can assist in managing the emotional aftermath of such traumatic events.

