The public is up in arms after a video make the rounds on social media depicting a pro-Palestine man being attacked

By Kouthar Sambo

The public was outraged after a video made the rounds on social media depicting a pro-Palestine man being attacked. The video was titled “Zionist racist attacking Palestinian activist.”

It is believed that the public was under the impression the person being attacked was a female, however, the individual told VOC News that he is a “long-haired man” identified as Marco Antonelli, who is also actively involved in weekly pro-Palestine pickets.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show on Tuesday, Antonelli said that regardless of gender, no pro-Palestine supporter should experience any form of attack.

“There is no excuse to incite violence as everyone has the right to picket peacefully, as we have seen globally, more Zionists are resorting to violence, lashing out, as they are losing popular support and that these Palestinian fags are not only a phase,” expressed Antonelli.

We understand that the pro-Israelis also have the right to picket peacefully, remarked Antonelli, but why picket in the same space we have been picketing every week?

“We then approached them to inquire the matter, and one of the Zionist woman’s husband punched me in the face,” detailed Antonelli. “The Zionist woman whose husband attacked me claimed that my friend, who is also a pro-Palestine supporter, would be raped by Hamas because she is beautiful,” added Antonelli.

Furthermore, Antonelli confirmed that he was ready to put the incident behind him, though some have laid a charge.

“I am currently consulting with an attorney on the matter and I have been advised to lay a charge,” added Antonelli.

*This is still a developing story

