‘The R350 SRD grant is both a blessing and a curse,’ says citizens.

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Although nothing of significance came from in the annual budget speech delivered by the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana around the extension of the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the populous that government will extend and improve the R350 SRD grant as the next step towards income support for the unemployed during his State of the Nation Address.

The grant was introduced during the COVID 19 pandemic to assist the unemployed and is currently approved for 9 million unemployed people every month.

Many residents have come forward expressing their concerns around the system used to approve who the recipient of this grant is stating that in most cases, those who truly need the assistance are not being approved for the grant.

“Anyone has access to that money and in many cases, they misuse the funds. We see how those on drugs look forward to using that money to sustain their habits.”

“I am totally against the SRD grant, it is a mistake to just give away free money, most of these people getting SRD grants don’t buy food or electricity, let alone using the money to better equip themselves with a skill.”

“Government is enabling our youth. They are receiving pocket money from government, and I feel that those funds could be used elsewhere like increasing our pension grants or even helping us with our high municipal bill.”

“They are not worthy of getting any money on a silver platter, let them work for it like we had to in the previous years.”

Other residents, however, expressed the grant does bring about some reprieve to many who are finding themselves in financial constraints.

“Die geld help ons rerag. Ek kan dit gebruik vir traveling geld om werk te gaan soek of om my CV te print as ek interviews kry.” (SIC)

“With unemployment rate being so high and many of us actually going out to look for work, that money helps me.”

“I know of a few single parents who actually use the funds for a good reason, to provide for their children.”

Another resident said the amount should be increased as R350 is not enough to sustain anyone.

“What are people supposed to do with such a ridiculous amount. That money is not even enough to sustain one person, let alone a family and in many cases I know that if there I one person in a household getting the SRD grant, it is not just for them but for their entire family. I feel that the amount could be increased to make it a bit more worthwhile.”

SASSA recently announced through their social media platforms that beneficiaries can anticipate increases in certain categories of grants starting from April 2024. These adjustments reflect the government’s commitment to enhancing support for vulnerable communities and addressing economic disparities.

NB: Older persons grant (pension) payouts will take place on the 5th of March, disability grants on the 6th, child and all other grants will be paid on the 7th of March.

Furthermore, there is no need to renew SASSA gold cards that have expired, and post offices no longer do physical grant payouts, all payments can be received via your bank account or any leading retail outlet.