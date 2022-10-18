The Re.Bag. Re.Use bags international award

Share this article

The Re.Bag.Re.Use initiative received international recognition and was awarded the co-winner spot at the ECCO International Communications Network 2022 Awards, earlier this month. The initiative started in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

The Re.Bag.Re.Use gives people the opportunity to put bread on their tables by using their skills to crochet products from upcycling plastic, this helps minimise the accumulation of plastic in the environment and keeps it out of landfills.

“This project from South Africa convinced the jury especially because of its social contribution to women in the current economic crisis and for the benefits to our environment. We see this initiative having the potential to encourage more local entrepreneurs and businesses to start similar projects that have social and environmental benefits“, says Christian Kollmann, Chairperson of ECCO International Communications Network.

“Moreover, according to the jury, the project was accompanied by professional media and communication work that brought convincing results in growing the initiative,” she added.

According to the Re.Bag.Re.Use when products are sold, the proceeds go towards the cutter and crocheter from the local community. A percentage of the money also gets donated to a local charity called the Neighbourhood Old Age Home and Rotary Club of Newlands, which are also the main beneficiaries

Regine le Roux, founder of the initiative said, “what an honour to be recognised internationally. It’s a nod and the boost to let the team know that we’re onto something incredible here. I would never in a million years have thought that an empty bread bag would bring so much joy and have such a positive impact on so many people.”

Source: Re.Bag.Re.Use Founder, Regina le Roux