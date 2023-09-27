The Salt River Heritage Society scoops an award for its outstanding work

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The 21st Cultural Affairs Awards, which aims to honour individuals and organisations who have made exceptional contributions in the areas of arts, culture, and heritage, took place last night.

The Salt River Heritage Society won the award for Contribution by a Conservation Body, Heritage Organisation, or Museum Towards the Promotion of Local History, Heritage, or renaming of Geographical Features Salt River Heritage Society.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show earlier today, the Chairperson of the Salt River History Society Lutfi Omar said they are very happy to be recognized for the work they do in the community.

Omar went on to highlight Salt River’s “unique” nature as its residents constantly have so many “stories to tell.”

“These stories bear testament to the rich tradition that we have in our community, which is not being documented. We are documenting this on our social media platforms but we are using art as a medium of memory,” said Omar.

If you walk around Salt River, the walls are talking to our people, explained Omar, and they are showcasing the history and stories of people on a daily basis.

“We will be unveiling three more murals this weekend – the one is the freedom fighters, where we will showcase four remarkable women of Salt River. The second one will be the Black Christ (Artist Ronald Harrison), and the last one will be the Dome of the Rock,” reiterated Omar.

Photo: Salt River Heritage Society/Facebook