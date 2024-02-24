The search for the Saldanha Bay missing child continues

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Marking the fifth consecutive day, the search for the child, Joshlin Smith, who went missing from her mother’s boyfriend’s house in Saldanha Bay on Monday, 19 February, is still underway.

The Saldanha Bay Municipality said it would issue a R20,000 reward for information that can help police locate the seven-year-old.

According to Saldanha Bay Mayor Andre Truter, he has since raised R20,000 for information about the child’s whereabouts.

Speaking to VOC News, National Community Police Forcum (CPF) Fransina Lukas said communities need to go back to the sentiment of “your child is my child.”

“As communities, parents, and families, we must take responsibility for our children as they are the future. We need to encourage our communities to look out for each other, stand united, and report suspicious people and anything we feel is out of place,” advised Lukas. “The only way we can overcome the scourge of crime is to take a united stand by raising awareness of the danger that lurks inside the home environment. It is also important to educate children in creches and schools about personal safety,” added Lukas.

Photo: Supplied