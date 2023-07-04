The second group of Hujaaj arrived at the Cape Town International Airport today

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Khidmatul Awaam’s Moulana Dawood Sampson said the second group of Hujaaj arrived at the Cape Town international airport at 11:35 am today after bidding farewell to the holy cities of Mina and Aziziyah (district of Mecca).

Moulana went on to say that some Hujaaj will be dressed in their traditional Hajj attire which is also an heirloom to some.

“For Hujaaj that are still here in Aziziyah, they are slowly packing up, as they prepare to head off to Jeddah Airport, Saudi Arabia, where they have to go 12 hours in advance. Hujaaj must exercise patience as there will be a strict weighing of the luggage before they can board the airplane home,” said Moulana.

He further added that as much as Hujaaj long to fulfil the fifth pillar of Islam (Hajj), once they have completed their spiritual activities on Hajj, they wished to return back home to their families.

Furthermore, the Hujaaj have made lifelong friends, explains Moulana, having breakfast together and sharing their individual experiences on this blessed journey of Hajj.

Photo: Supplied