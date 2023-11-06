The South African government has withdrawn all its diplomats from Tel Aviv Israel

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has announced that the South African government will be withdrawing all its diplomats from Tel Aviv, Israel, following the increased aggressions brought on by Israeli forces against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking on VOC’s Drive Time show earlier today, former South African Ambassador to the USA, Founder of The World for All Foundation, and newly appointed chairperson of the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) Ebrahim Rasool said Ntshavheni made the announcement, but Cabinet made the decision.

“It was discussed at the Cabinet meeting, and they made the decision that Israel was not adhering to calls for a ceasefire and that Israel was acting out based on Hamas’s surprise attack launched on the 7th of October,” explained Rasool. “Israel has since decided to annihilate and create genocide, which is supported by the West. Cabinet therefore went through the process, applied its mind, voting in the United Nations (UN), ensuring it followed all diplomatic means before deciding,” added Rasool.

According to Rasool, the Cabinet has now concluded that the situation is “untenable” and that the “genocide” must be stopped.

“South Africa cannot wait for a majority of Muslim and Arab countries to take drastic actions on a diplomatic front, so South Africa must act according to its conscious,” reiterated Rasool.

At the same time, explained Rasool, the cabinet has decided for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), to investigate the behaviour of the Israeli ambassador in South Africa, and then find the most appropriate means to ensure he is in line.

Rasool further cited Section 7 of the South African Bill of Rights, which South Africans with freedom of expression, but it proceeds to prohibit any hate speech and incitement to violence.

“This would also include incitement to genocide or a justification of conflict that leads to the loss of innocent lives. This is why the South African government had no option but to proceed with action against the Israeli ambassador for the remarks he has made in South Africa,” added Rasool.

