The struggle of NPOs amid rising food prices: A call for government support

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

“It is NPOs who do the work for the government on the ground. We are the ones feeding communities, assisting families, and helping grandmothers look after multiple grandchildren with SASSA grants that come in once a month. So, what is the government’s plan for assisting NPOs if they are cutting the budget? They are basically cutting us off at our knees.”

This is according to Shahieda Martin of Angel Community Outreach, speaking to VOC Breakfast on Thursday.

Many organizations are doing everything they can to support those in poverty-stricken areas where unemployment is rampant. They provide warm meals, hygiene packs, and basic necessities. Aid organization Gift of the Givers recently announced that NPOs need assistance to continue supporting residents across South Africa.

“I run an NPO for children and the youth in Valhalla Park,” said Martin. “The biggest challenge for us is feeding the kids. The social circumstances we face, including unemployment and grandmothers raising their grandchildren, make it incredibly difficult.”

“We rely heavily on social grants, and when the government cuts the budget by R1.1 million for the Western Cape, it impacts organizations like ours. There are many NPOs and soup kitchens, such as Gift of the Givers and Rise Against Hunger, that support local communities,” added Martin.

Martin emphasized how social grants in South Africa are insufficient for household sustenance. “The government provides feeding schemes at schools, offering one or two meals a day. But when children return home, it’s up to their grandmothers to feed them. Our organization and local soup kitchens ensure meals are provided on different days so that children always have something to eat. However, the grants don’t cover an entire month’s worth of food.”

She further stated, “Organizations like ours have to make sure these children get meals in the afternoon or evening. Supporting local soup kitchens and NPOs is crucial, but the government doesn’t seem to recognize this. Rising food prices, electricity costs, and gas prices make it extremely difficult for us to continue our work.”

Economist’s View on Economic Climate and Its Impact on the Poor

South Africans are struggling as food prices continue to rise, while many earn less than R15,000 per month. The household affordability index shows that a basic household basket costs over R5,000, yet many employed individuals are the sole breadwinners.

Associate Professor Heinrich Bohlman from the University of Pretoria commented, “We are stuck between a rock and a hard place with our grant system. For it to be sustainable, we need to improve employment levels and expand our tax base. We need our elaborate grant system now, but it must be sustainable. The macro-economic environment is crucial for economic growth, investment, and job creation, which will ultimately build the tax base. Any job is better than any grant; that’s the long-term solution.”

Bohlman discussed whether current government policies encourage job growth. “We’ve been off track for a long time. We’re like an injured sprinter in the starting block, waiting to see if we can now complete the race. We need to bring back investment, boost business confidence, grow the economy, curb corruption, and improve the management of state-owned enterprises. These big issues are like swimming against the tide at a community level.”

He continued, “We need a suitable macro-economic environment for community interventions and government actions to show their potential. With the Government of National Unity, there is hope for better accountability and balance in the system.”

Public Opinion on Rising Food Prices

“As a pensioner, it’s challenging because every household is different. There’s unemployment, and many don’t have money. My food cost has risen from R2,000 to R3,000 while I still have to pay for water, electricity, and sewerage, which alone cost R2,500,” said one resident.

Another resident shared, “It’s hitting everyone hard with everything going up, especially in this economy. Many companies can’t even grant their employees raises, yet we all face higher expenses. The increase in food prices is affecting everyone significantly.”

A third resident stated, “It’s ridiculous because many people are not working and are really struggling. It’s heartbreaking to see everything increasing while salaries remain stagnant. The government should consider the circumstances of all people, including the unemployed, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries, and pensioners.”

