By Kouthar Sambo

Britain is pleading with the UN to open up fresh routes that enables aid to Syria due to the ongoing death toll and humanitarian situation brought on by yesterday’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which was centered in south-eastern Turkey.

According to Aljazeerah, the current death toll is at 11 000 as a result of the earthquake and its aftershocks. Thousands more have also been injured, and many more remain trapped beneath the rubble while their conditions are unknown.

While governments and organizations have raced to Turkey’s help, sending emergency teams and supplies to ease the country’s suffering, it has not been as simple for Syria. That is partly because Bashar Al-government Assad’s and the opposition-held regions in Syria’s north and northwest control different portions of the country’s impacted regions.

