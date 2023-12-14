The United States and Britain imposed an additional round of sanctions on people in Turkey believed linked to the advancement of Hamas’ agenda

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“We condemn in the strongest terms the announcement by the US administration and the British government to impose sanctions on leading figures and cadres in the Hamas movement.”

This is according to the Resistance Movement Hamas.

This comes after the United States and Britain imposed an additional round of sanctions on people in Turkey on Wednesday and elsewhere.

According to a statement, the U.S. Treasury Department said the officials are linked to the advancement of Hamas’ agenda and interests abroad and help manage its finances.

“We consider this measure to be part of the collusion of the American and British governments, with the Zionist entity in its aggression against our people and the demonization of its legitimate resistance,” asserted Hamas. “This unjust decision, which is based on false claims and incitement by the Zionist entity, will not deter the Hamas movement from continuing its duty to defend the legitimate national rights of our Palestinian people,” maintained the resistance.

Hamas further called on the American administration and the British government to review Israel’s aggressive policies towards the besieged Palestinian people.

“Stop their biased policy towards the criminal Zionist side that is committing the most heinous crimes against our people, our land, and our Islamic and Christian holy sites,” reiterated Hamas.

Photo: Hamas Online