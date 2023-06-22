Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
The Uphill Battle for Visually Impaired Readers in South Africa

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Despite last year’s ruling by the Constitutional Court, visually impaired individuals in South Africa are still facing challenges when it comes to accessing books in braille format. The Copyright Act previously prohibited the publication of braille books without the permission of the author or publisher. However, the Act was deemed unconstitutional and invalid.

The Vice President of Blind SA, Christo de Klerk, acknowledges the significance of the Constitutional Court judgment as a victory. However, he emphasizes that there are still crucial steps that need to be taken. Specifically, the government’s ratification of the Marrakesh Treaty is essential. This international treaty facilitates the exchange of accessible format books among countries.

De Klerk further explains that without the government’s ratification of the Marrakesh Treaty, visually impaired individuals may still face limitations. If a book is not available overseas, they may not have access to it locally without permission and copyright clearance. This process incurs significant costs in terms of time and money to make the book accessible.

It is imperative for the government to take action and ratify the Marrakesh Treaty, ensuring that visually impaired individuals have equal access to a wide range of books.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay


